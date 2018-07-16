Big rig, car smash into 5 Fwy median in Buena Park crash

A big rig and another vehicle ended up smashed against the center divider on the 5 Freeway in Buena Park, snarling the morning commute Monday.The wreck occurred on the southbound side of the freeway around 2 a.m. The big rig and the other car both ended up partially on top of the dividing k-rail. No injuries were reported.The wreck shut down multiple southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane near the Artesia Boulevard exit. Traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.All lanes were reopened by around 9 a.m.