SIGALERT: WB US101 AT COLFAX AVENUE, COLLISION, ALL LANES BLOCKED; OTHER AFFECTED/CLOSED AREAS' LANES ARE: 1) WB US101 AT SR-170 TRANS RD, 2) WB SR-134 TO WB US101 TRANS RD AND 3) WB US101'S TUJUNGA ON-RAMP; EXPECTED DURATION IS 4 HOURS — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 13, 2018

A crash involving a semi-truck and a car Saturday morning forced the closure of all westbound lanes on a rain-slicked 101 Freeway in North Hollywood, authorities said.The incident was reported about 2:44 a.m. near Colfax Avenue, where the big rig and a white Hyundai sedan collided, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. No injuries were reported.The semi began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway after the impact, prompting the CHP to issue a Sigalert. Caltrans crews responded to the scene and were using brooms and an absorbent to clean up the spill.One westbound lane was intermittently opened during the cleanup. Eastbound traffic was unaffected.It was unclear when all westbound lanes would be reopened.The cause of the collision is under investigation.