TRAFFIC

North Hollywood crash involving big rig, fuel spill prompts closure of WB 101 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A crash involving a semi-truck and a car forced the closure of all westbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A crash involving a semi-truck and a car Saturday morning forced the closure of all westbound lanes on a rain-slicked 101 Freeway in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 2:44 a.m. near Colfax Avenue, where the big rig and a white Hyundai sedan collided, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. No injuries were reported.

The semi began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway after the impact, prompting the CHP to issue a Sigalert. Caltrans crews responded to the scene and were using brooms and an absorbent to clean up the spill.

One westbound lane was intermittently opened during the cleanup. Eastbound traffic was unaffected.

It was unclear when all westbound lanes would be reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsemi crashCHPcalifornia highway patrolfuel spillNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
9-vehicle crash snarls traffic on SB 101 Fwy in DTLA
4 injured in crash involving big rig on 210 Freeway in Irwindale
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
Metrolink survey shows SoCal students want public transit
More Traffic
Top Stories
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
SoCal hit with heavy rains, lightning
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 2 preview
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
Remains of 3 people found at burned Littlerock home, officials say
Dodgers fall to Brewers 6-5 in Game 1 of the NLCS
LA County Sheriff McDonnell, opponent Villanueva sound off ahead of Election Day
Show More
Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day
Student with autism bullied at Lancaster school
Firefighters containing 50-acre fire north of CSU San Bernardino
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Halloween events in Southern California
More News