All northbound 5 Freeway lanes in Anaheim shut down after fiery big rig crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A big rig crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim shut down all northbound lanes early Friday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Lincoln Avenue.The big rig was seen on fire on the freeway, leaving what appeared to be limes scattered on the lanes.Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.First responders were seen treating a person near the crash. It was not immediately known if the person was the driver of the big rig.A Sigalert was issued for the area, and lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of hours.It was not immediately known what caused the crash.