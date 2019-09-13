Multiple northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Anaheim closed after fiery big rig crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A big rig crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim shut down multiple northbound lanes early Friday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Lincoln Avenue, prompting a Sigalert to be issued for the area and all lanes to be closed.
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol said the big rig caught on fire after hitting a wall of an overpass, sparking a blaze that was extinguished by firefighters.
CHP officers pulled the driver from the big rig as it was burning, according to authorities. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
A cleanup effort was underway as produce carried by the big rig was scattered on the lanes.
Two HOV lanes have reopened, with CHP saying all lanes may reopen at about 6 a.m.
It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
