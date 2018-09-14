SIGALERT: EB I-10 AT FRAZIER STREET, TRUCK TRACTOR COLLISION, ALL LANES BLOCKED EXCEPT HOV LANE; NB I-605 TO EB I-10 TRANSITION ROAD CLOSED TOO, UNKNOWN DURATION (BALDWIN PARK AREA) — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 14, 2018

A crash involving an overturned semi-truck left all eastbound lanes except one closed for more than an hour Friday morning on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park.The jackknife crash was reported about 2:13 a.m. near Frazier Street, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert. It was unclear if anyone was injured.Eastbound traffic slowed to a crawl in the HOV lane as crews used brooms and sand to clean up an apparent fuel spill at the scene.All lanes were reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.The cause of the incident is unknown.