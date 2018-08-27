TRAFFIC

Body found near 57 Freeway in Brea

The California Highway Patrol found a pedestrian dead with head trauma on the side of Brea Canyon Road Monday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
A body was found on Brea Canyon Road in Brea as the incident closed northbound and southbound lanes on the road temporarily near the 57 Freeway Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol found the man with head trauma on the side of Brea Canyon Road.

CHP said the victim was in a single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. on the southbound 57 and tried entering a truck.

The big rig driver did not let him in and drove off, but heard banging on the truck.

It is unclear if the driver accidently ran over him or if another vehicle did.

CHP said the body has been identified as Javier Velasquez-Grimaldo.

The incident was affecting traffic on the southbound 57 Freeway. Brea Canyon Road from Diamond Bar to Tonner Canyon was closed temporarily before all lanes opened again at approximately 7:40 a.m.

CHP is looking for witnesses.
