10-year-old boy struck, killed by truck in Torrance after running into street after dog

10-year-old boy killed near Torrance park; driver had swerved to avoid dog, hit boy. | UPDATES on @ABC7 4:30am. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/W41P4WJNLD — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) March 27, 2019

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Torrance on Tuesday evening after he ran into a street after a dog, authorities said.The tragic incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Pueblo Park in the 2300 Block of Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.A black 2018 Ford pickup was heading eastbound on the street when the driver "attempted to avoid striking a dog in the roadway, but unfortunately collided with" the boy, police said in a statement.The 10-year-old was treated by firefighter-paramedics but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Neither the driver, a 58-year-old Los Angeles man, nor his passenger were injured.Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and no arrest or citations were announced.One nearby resident said drivers typically drive too fast on the stretch of Del Amo Boulevard where the collision happened, adding that city officials have been aware of the danger."They know. They know," the woman said in an interview at the scene. She declined to be identified by name. "Everybody's frustrated and it's sad that a little boy had to die. Maybe they'll do something now."It's so sad," she continued. "There's a mom over there, grieving, devastated to not have her baby anymore."Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5557.