Traffic

Buena Park police motorcycle officer injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

A Buena Park police officer suffered moderate injuries Monday morning when his motorcycle was struck by a car on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Lemon Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The policeman is expected to be OK. There were no other reports of injuries.

Traffic was snarled in both directions in the aftermath of the crash, which prompted the closure of four westbound lanes. The freeway was fully reopened by 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. No citations or arrest was immediately announced.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficanaheimbuena parkorange countypolice officer injuredchpcalifornia highway patrolpolice officermotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News