highway 1

California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30, agency says

EMBED <>More Videos

California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30, agency says

BIG SUR, Calif. -- Highway 1 along Big Sur is expected to reopen by April 30 because work to repair a huge piece of roadway that crumbled during a storm is nearly two months ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The scenic highway snaking through California's rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. The washout left a 150-foot (46-meter) gap along the picturesque driving route.

RELATED: California storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur

Crews began to fill the canyon below with compacted dirt in early March. They are expected to establish the base of a new road on top of the fill, then pave and stripe it by the end of the month thanks to favorable weather conditions, Caltrans said.



"Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek just three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners, and those who move goods through this region," Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement. "Caltrans has been focused on the emergency work needed to increase the resiliency of this highway section to extreme weather, and the fixes made will allow for safe travel."

After reopening, crews will replace the main drainage system above the fixed roadway to help withstand future debris flows, rising sea levels and coastal erosion, Caltrans said. They will also work on landscaping and installing guardrails throughout the early summer.

The work was estimated to cost $11.5 million, the agency said.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Best and brightest on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open
EMBED More News Videos

The Pacific Coast Highway is nestled right along the California coastline, but that also creates struggles. Thankfully we have the top minds of California working to keep the road open.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaliforniahighway 1trafficroad closurecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHWAY 1
Top minds on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide on Hwy 1 near Big Sur
Shooting at Harbor City bus stop leaves man dead
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99, royal family says
Dodgers to receive World Series rings at home opener
Pomona Fairplex to shelter unaccompanied migrant children
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
Reactions pour in following rapper DMX's death
Hollywood Bowl to reopen with limited capacity this summer
Show More
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
New airline Avelo to launch at Burbank airport with $19 fares
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for son of fallen firefighter
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
More TOP STORIES News