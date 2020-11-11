Traffic

Caltrans seeks volunteers for road charge research. Participants will receive up to $100

Participants will receive up to $100 in return for their time and feedback, according to Caltrans.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Caltrans is offering up to $100 to volunteers who can help conduct research on a road user charge as an alternative to the California gas tax.

Researchers are exploring the ways in which drivers could be charged mile-by-mile with a payment system at electric vehicle pumps, or a usage-based insurance approach, Caltrans said. In future phases, researchers will test payment of rideshare miles and collect data from autonomous vehicles through an app.

Participants would receive up to $100 in return for their time and feedback. The demonstration will start in January and last six months.

MORE: SoCal's traffic moving closer to pre-coronavirus levels
EMBED More News Videos

Traffic may not be horrible these days, but as more people head back to work, you might start to notice more backups than you did a couple months ago.


The study aims to develop new ways of funding for road and highway repairs in a state that is growing more sustainable with increasing zero-emission options on the market.

"Caltrans is continuing its research to explore how a future road user charge can fund transportation projects throughout the state,'' said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "We want Californians to join us in testing payment options that will inform our research in designing an equitable and sustainable road charge program.''

Those interested can visit www.caroadcharge.com. Volunteers do not need to own or lease a vehicle in order to participate, but they must be 18 or older.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaliforniacaltransmoneytaxescarsresearchdriving
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Incoming second gentleman has strong ties to LA
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
How a friend's dark secret shaped Kamala Harris' career choice
Another suspect arrested in murders of Mormon family in Mexico
Driver in custody after high-speed pursuit through LA County
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
OC urgent care center may be evicted due to COVID testing
Show More
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Retired Marine colonel with ALS honored for decades of service
More TOP STORIES News