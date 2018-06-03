Caltrans recommends removal of Hermosa Beach pedestrian crossing

Caltrans is recommending removal of a pedestrian crossing in Hermosa Beach.The crosswalk is at the intersection of 3rd Street and Pacific Coast Highway.Locals are worried about the safety of pedestrians if the crosswalk is removed.Caltrans argues there is another crossing signal a block away on 2nd Street, and having the two crosswalks currently so close together causes traffic backups for blocks.One solution is to synchronize the two crosswalks to help with traffic flow. According to the city, 51,400 vehicles pass through the intersection daily.Hermosa Beach's Public Works Commission would first have to recommend removal of the crosswalk. Then the issue would be sent to the Hermosa Beach City Council.