Caltrans warns of major traffic delays in Inland Empire as major construction project begins on 60 FWY

By and ABC7.com staff
GLEN AVON, Calif. (KABC) -- A traffic nightmare is expected in the Inland Empire over the weekend as a major repaving project begins on the 60 Freeway.

The so-called "60 Swarm" kicks off Friday at 10 p.m. on a 12-mile stretch of road from the I-15 in Ontario to the CA-91 and I-215 interchange in Riverside.

The closure will run through Monday at 5 a.m.

Those weekend closures will continue through Sept. 9, with the exception of Labor Day weekend, then switch to the westbound lanes.

There will also be partial closures during week nights, but only after rush hour.

Caltrans recommends drivers use the I-10, the I-91 or surface streets as alternate routes.

The project cost about $130 million, with $17 million being funded by the gas tax.
