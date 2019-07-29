Traffic

Car ends up standing on its front bumper after crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A serious accident created quite a sight on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River, New Jersey.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. between exits 82 and 81 in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway.

At least 2 vehicles were involved, one of which ended up overturned, resting on its front end.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

The accident caused a big back-up on the Parkway for more than an hour.
