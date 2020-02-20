Car falls from 3rd level of parking structure at Beverly Connection shopping center, overturns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crash at a shopping center's parking structure near the Beverly Center on Thursday afternoon left an SUV overturned onto its roof.At least one other car was damaged in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly Connection in the 100 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.News video from AIR7 HD showed a white vehicle upside down and another car with front-end damage nearby.The Los Angeles Fire Department requested crowd control at the scene, located across the street from the Beverly Center shopping mall.The cause of the crash was unknown.