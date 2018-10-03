TRAFFIC

Cerritos crash involving overturned box truck forces closure of 4 SB lanes on 605 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck prompted the closure of four southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.

By ABC7.com staff
A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck Wednesday morning prompted the closure of four southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pileup happened shortly before 5 a.m. near Del Amo Boulevard.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the collision, which forced the closure of the No. 1, 2, 3, and HOV lanes on the southbound side. Northbound lanes were unaffected.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashsemi crashI-605CerritosLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic apps causing headaches for drivers trying to dodge the Cajon Pass
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
Construction to begin for OC's 1st streetcar
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
Show More
Can cellphones help seniors stay sharp?
Chargers raise breast cancer awareness with visit to Hoag
New accusations surface over OC sheriff's dept improperly recording jail calls
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
Oceanside students create 'Deportation Time' board game
More News