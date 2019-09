SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a charter bus with school-age children on board prompted the closure of the westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley on Tuesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Madera Road, the Ventura County Fire Department said, adding that the students were on a field trip en route to the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.No serious injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the pileup was unknown.