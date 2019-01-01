A 9-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman were killed early Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the shutdown of all lanes on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, authorities said.The four-vehicle pileup was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Valley View Street, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. News video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate the occupants of a pickup truck that had overturned onto its side.The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner's Division of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The woman was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she died.The names of the deceased were not immediately released.The Highway Patrol spokesperson said one person was arrested in connection with the New Year's Day collision. The specific charges and the suspect's identity were not disclosed.Whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident was unknown, investigators said.The freeway is expected to remain completely closed at the crash site until about 11:30 a.m., the CHP said.