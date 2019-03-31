CHP motorcycle officer airlifted after crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills; multiple lanes blocked

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was airlifted after being injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in Agoura Hills.The officer is in moderate condition, officials said. Further details on how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available.The crash occurred at approximately at 7:40 a.m.Multiple westbound lanes of the freeway east of Chesebro Road were expected to be closed for at least 2 1/2 hours due to the crash.