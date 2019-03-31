Traffic

CHP motorcycle officer airlifted after crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills; multiple lanes blocked

EMBED <>More Videos

A California Highway Patrol officer was air lifted after being injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in Agoura Hills.

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was airlifted after being injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in Agoura Hills.

The officer is in moderate condition, officials said. Further details on how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available.

The crash occurred at approximately at 7:40 a.m.

Multiple westbound lanes of the freeway east of Chesebro Road were expected to be closed for at least 2 1/2 hours due to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficagoura hillslos angeles countychpfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Earthquake, 3.1 magnitude, shakes San Fernando Valley
Cypress College program helps vets transition into civilian life
IE dealership employees nab man accused of vandalizing vehicles
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Santa Ana prepares for highest sales tax in Orange County
2-year-old boy bitten in head by family Rottweiler in Norwalk
Show More
'Black Panther,' Beyonce win at 50th NAACP Image Awards
Man with Down syndrome found after going missing from Lomita park
Could authorities have done more to stop Burbank chase?
Murdered student apparently got into suspect's car thinking it was her Uber
VIDEO: Suspects sought in robbery attack at South LA 7-Eleven
More TOP STORIES News