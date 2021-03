LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol was hospitalized after being struck Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, prompting the temporary shutdown of lanes in both directions, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Arlington Avenue as the officer was investigating a report of a pedestrian on the freeway, a CHP spokesperson said.The severity of the officer's injuries were unknown. News video from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance transporting the officer to a hospital.The Highway Patrol shut down all lanes in both directions as an investigation got underway at the scene. Several eastbound and westbound lanes were later reopened.