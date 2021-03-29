CHP officer injured in incident on 10 Freeway in Mid-City area; several lanes closed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol was injured in an incident Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, prompting the shutdown of lanes in both directions, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Arlington Avenue, the CHP said.The severity of the officer's injuries were unknown. Initial reports that the officer was struck by a vehicle on the freeway were not immediately confirmed.The Highway Patrol shut down all lanes in both directions as an investigation got underway at the scene. Several eastbound and westbound lanes were later reopened.