Traffic

Compton potholes: Outrage at town hall meeting over city-wide problem

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of Compton residents attended a town hall meeting Thursday night, upset they are still living in what they call a pothole nightmare.

The town hall was hosted by Congresswoman Nanette Barragan.

"Potholes, street re-pavement on a residential level (is) not generally a federal issue," she said.

RELATED: Compton family grabs shovels to fill potholes
EMBED More News Videos

Busted tires, broken axles and wrecked rims have Compton residents fuming over potholes. But a family is working to fix the problem on at least one street.



But Barragan said potholes are one of the main issues she hears about constantly from her Compton constituents.

"It's a public health concern. When you have first responders, fire and police telling you their response time is taking longer because of the street conditions, that's not acceptable," she added.

Barragan quizzed a panel of city officials about the progress being made and the money being spent.

RELATED: Help on the way in the form of $2 million for repairs, street paving in Compton
EMBED More News Videos

Many streets in Compton are riddled with pot holes. The city says help is on the way in the form of $2 million, but for residents, that help hasn't come soon enough.



Eyewitness News spotted a highly damaged street about a month ago in Compton. A city manager said it's been fixed. But dozens of miles of city streets still need repairs, and many Thursday night walked away frustrated.

"Year after year. I've been here for over 30 years, and the city of Compton has been on a steady decline," said Compton resident Elzora Mickles. "And it's always somebody stealing the money, people being overpaid, or overspending. I'd like to know where the overspending happens."

One of the problems for the city of Compton emerged when the state controller audited the city finances and found there was a budget deficit for years. The city is still digging out of that and that has caused a delay in some of the repairs. But city officials maintain that progress is happening, residents just have to have patience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcomptonlos angeles countypotholessocietydrivingroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News