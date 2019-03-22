Traffic

Compton potholes: Help on the way in the form of $2 million for repairs, street paving

Many streets in Compton are riddled with pot holes. The city says help is on the way in the form of $2 million, but for residents, that help hasn't come soon enough.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Many streets in Compton are so riddled with potholes, some of the city's residents compare the scene to that of a war zone or a third world country.

"Like a war zone, because there's so many holes," said Timyia Smith.

Folks living on Saunders Street have been seeing the roadway outside their homes deteriorate to the point where there may be more pothole than road.

"Like we're in a third world country," said Dejon Smith. "Every week, every week it's a new hole. Or it's a hole connected to another hole. And it's just deteriorating faster and faster.

"You have to kinda like swerve through and sometimes there's cars. It's dangerous," described Gisselle Cortez.

Compton City Manager Cecil Rhambo says help is on the way in the form of $2 million in pothole repairs and street paving.

"I see them. I drive the streets myself, I jog the streets myself just to look at it, actually fill potholes myself on weekends. It's actually happening and if we can catch a break in the weather, they'll see things happen even quicker, but there's some major rehabilitation projects right on the way as we speak," Rhambo said.

Still, for residents who have to drive through the gauntlet every day, repairs have not come soon enough.

"Getting to it means I want to see the work. I want to see someone getting sweaty, I want to see some machinery moving, some grinding, some noise. I don't mind waking up at 6 o'clock to noise if something's getting done," Dejon Smith said.

"Just get it done," said Timyia Smith.

The city says it is set to spend another $900,000 on pothole repairs after spending $600,000 over the holidays, plus $1.7 million on street repaving.
