Construction project closing lanes at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Travelers heading to Los Angeles International Airport this week could see increased traffic congestion.
Crews are set to start removing the pedestrian bridge that connects Terminal 6 to Parking Structure 6 at LAX.
The construction project will mean lane closures on the upper and lower levels through May 19.
The pedestrian bridge is coming out to make room for new elevators and escalators needed for the Automated People Mover that's being built.
Find more information on the closures at flylax.com.
Caltrans is also closing several on and off ramps to the 405 Freeway near the airport, including ramps on Century, La Cienega and Manchester boulevards, and the Howard Hughes Parkway.
The closures started at 8 p.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 a.m. They run every night this week to allow for ongoing construction in the Inglewood area.
