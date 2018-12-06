GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --A crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup Thursday morning.
The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.
The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.