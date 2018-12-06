TRAFFIC

5 Freeway crash: Wreck near Griffith Park causes massive traffic backup amid rainy conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

A crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup Thursday morning.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.

The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficraintraffic camerasI-5GlendaleGriffith ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
LA City Council considers changing speed limits on dozens of streets
365 accidents reported in 4-hour period during SoCal storm
More Traffic
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain expected to soak region Thursday
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Show More
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
More News