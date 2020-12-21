Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig carrying lettuce shuts down southbound 5 Freeway in Castaic

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CaltransDist7 is uprighting trailer on SB I-5 that is blocking all lanes south of Templin Hwy in #Castaic. Aim is to move trailer to open couple lanes. Duration unknown. Two vehicles have been pulled from wreckage. SB traffic diverted to EB SR-138. pic.twitter.com/2KaUOSvuHR — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 21, 2020

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig Monday morning prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic.The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.A photo from the scene, tweeted by Caltrans, showed at least two cars that crashed into the overturned big rig carrying lettuce. No injuries were immediately reported.All southbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound 138 Freeway but an exact reopening time for all lanes was not available.