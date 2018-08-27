A five-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on Monday morning prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all westbound lanes.The collision was reported about 4:38 a.m. near De Soto Avenue, according to a CHP incident log. Whether anyone was injured in the pileup was not immediately clear.Debris was seen strewn across the freeway as crews worked to reopen lanes.The cause of the incident is unknown.