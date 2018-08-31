TRAFFIC

Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley leaves 4 dead

Four people are dead after a collision Friday night on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people are dead after a collision Friday night on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, and street racing is to blame for the crash, authorities said.

Investigators said three cars were involved in the wreck, with one car hitting a guard rail and flipping over.

The car lost control and killed four people inside when it flipped over; the car was left severely damaged.

The other two vehicles fled the scene, authorities said.

Riverside County firefighters responded to the scene, and first reported victims trapped and others who were ejected. The collision was reported at about 7:32 p.m.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Traffic was snarled as all lanes of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley were shutdown.

California Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 951-637-8000.
