Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley leaves at least 4 dead

At least four people are dead after a collision Friday night on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said.Riverside County firefighters responded to the scene, and reported three victims trapped due to the crash, and two others who were ejected.One victim suffered serious injuries. The conditions of the victims were not immediately clear.The collision was reported at about 7:32 p.m.All lanes of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley were shutdown.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.