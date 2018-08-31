TRAFFIC

Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley leaves at least 4 dead

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
At least four people are dead after a collision Friday night on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said.

Riverside County firefighters responded to the scene, and reported three victims trapped due to the crash, and two others who were ejected.

One victim suffered serious injuries. The conditions of the victims were not immediately clear.

The collision was reported at about 7:32 p.m.

All lanes of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley were shutdown.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfatal crashMoreno ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Proposed underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium gets public hearing
Body found near 57 Freeway in Brea
Lanes reopened on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills after crash
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
More Traffic
Top Stories
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
More than 1.1 million to pass through LAX over Labor Day weekend
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly dumping pee on car
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Show More
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
CA lawmakers approve bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
IE student arrested after alleged school shooting threat
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
More News