605 Freeway crash: Person ejected from vehicle in Irwindale, airlifted to hospital

A driver was airlifted to the hospital after he got out of his vehicle on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale and was struck by another car.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was airlifted to a hospital after he was apparently ejected from his vehicle following a crash on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near Ramona Boulevard on the southbound side of the freeway.

As a result of the crash, a person was apparently ejected from a vehicle and thrown onto the northbound side, according to the California Highway Patrol's dispatch notes.

The northbound 605 was temporarily shut down as a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter landed in lanes to transport the injured driver.

The crash victim's exact condition was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
