Norwalk: Off-duty L.A. County sheriff's deputy hospitalized after rollover crash involving hit-and-run driver

By ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash with a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Norwalk, authorities said.

The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Imperial Highway, a sheriff's spokesperson said. The collision left the deputy's white Lexus SUV overturned on its roof.

The injured deputy was transported to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover, authorities said.

According to investigators, the other driver fled the scene in a red 2-door Chevy Silverado pickup truck with license plate number 15321P2.
