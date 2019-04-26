Traffic

Dodger Stadium's high-flying aerial tram one step closer to reality

By ABC7.com staff
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-flying proposal to get fans to Dodger Stadium in a gondola is one step closer to reality.

The Metro Board of Directors has agreed to move forward with the environmental review process.

Once complete, the board will determine whether or not to approve the project.

Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies (ARTT) wants to build the privately funded aerial gondola.

The idea is to build the transportation project over the busy streets of Los Angeles and transport 5,000 fans an hour from Union Station to the stadium.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countymlbbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News