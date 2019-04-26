Dodger Stadium's high-flying aerial tram one step closer to reality

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-flying proposal to get fans to Dodger Stadium in a gondola is one step closer to reality.The Metro Board of Directors has agreed to move forward with the environmental review process.Once complete, the board will determine whether or not to approve the project.Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies (ARTT) wants to build the privately funded aerial gondola.The idea is to build the transportation project over the busy streets of Los Angeles and transport 5,000 fans an hour from Union Station to the stadium.