TRAFFIC

Dodger Stadium aerial tram proposal moving forward

EMBED </>More Videos

Love the Dodgers but hate the traffic at Chavez Ravine? There could soon be a way around it by going over it, and it would take only five minutes.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Attention, Dodger fans! A proposal for a Dodger Stadium aerial tram is moving forward.

In April, Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies (ARTT) made the proposal for a privately funded aerial tram from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.

The 1.25-mile trip would take about five minutes and would be able to take more than 5,000 passengers to and from the ball park per hour, cutting down traffic on game days.

Metro has advanced the proposal to phase two, which means Metro will ask ARTT for more precise information about its business model, service design and value of the project to Angelenos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficLos Angeles DodgersbaseballsportstransportationElysian ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dodger Stadium may get aerial tram from Union Station
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News