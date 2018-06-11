Dodger Stadium aerial tram proposal moving forward

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Attention, Dodger fans! A proposal for a Dodger Stadium aerial tram is moving forward.
In April, Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies (ARTT) made the proposal for a privately funded aerial tram from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.
The 1.25-mile trip would take about five minutes and would be able to take more than 5,000 passengers to and from the ball park per hour, cutting down traffic on game days.
Metro has advanced the proposal to phase two, which means Metro will ask ARTT for more precise information about its business model, service design and value of the project to Angelenos.