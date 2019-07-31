1 dead after big rig crashes on 10 Freeway in Ontario; downed power lines shut down all lanes

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes on the 10 Freeway in Ontario were shut down early Wednesday morning after a fatal big rig crash caused power lines to fall.
The crash occurred near the Haven Avenue exit at approximately 3:30 a.m. The driver of the big rig died in the crash.
Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.
It was not immediately known when the lanes would reopen.
Traffic was at a standstill as power lines blocked the lanes.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
