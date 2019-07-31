Traffic

1 dead after big rig crashes on 10 Freeway in Ontario; downed power lines shut down all lanes

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes on the 10 Freeway in Ontario were shut down early Wednesday morning after a fatal big rig crash caused power lines to fall.

The crash occurred near the Haven Avenue exit at approximately 3:30 a.m. The driver of the big rig died in the crash.

Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.

It was not immediately known when the lanes would reopen.

Traffic was at a standstill as power lines blocked the lanes.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan bernardino countyontariofreeway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sepulveda Basin fire contained after charring 7 acres
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
Inglewood football stadium 75% complete
Simi Valley police seeking indecent exposure suspect
SoCal vacationers jump ship after boat catches fire
3-year-old saved by neighbors after falling from balcony in China
Show More
Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool
I.E. man seeking citizenship remains in Mexico after admitting marijuana use
L.A. city leaders focus on combating human trafficking
Cameron Boyce's death a result of epilepsy: Coroner
Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home
More TOP STORIES News