1 dead after big rig crashes on 10 Freeway in Ontario; downed power lines shut down all lanes

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes on the 10 Freeway in Ontario were shut down early Wednesday morning after a fatal big rig crash caused power lines to fall.The crash occurred near the Haven Avenue exit at approximately 3:30 a.m. The driver of the big rig died in the crash.Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.It was not immediately known when the lanes would reopen.Traffic was at a standstill as power lines blocked the lanes.