Driver dead in fiery Irvine crash

The driver of a vehicle that collided with a traffic pole in Irvine early Sunday morning has died as a result of the crash.The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at Bake Parkway and Lake Forest Drive shortly before 5 a.m., where they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.Upon extinguishing the fire, OCFA discovered the deceased driver still inside the vehicle. The driver has not yet been identified.The intersection at Bake Parkway and Lake Forest Drive will be closed for several hours while the Irvine Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team looks into the incident.Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or costrowski@cityofirvine.org.