Driver fatally struck on 101 Freeway in Echo Park after exiting vehicle following argument with passenger

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver got out of his vehicle was fatally struck on the 101 Freeway in Echo Park on Friday morning in an incident that was preceded by an argument between the victim and his passenger, authorities said.The crash happened near Alvarado Street in the Echo Park area around 2:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The victim was in a vehicle heading southbound when he got into an argument with a passenger in the car on the freeway shoulder.The CHP said the person stepped into lanes and was struck by multiple passing vehicles.No arrests or citations were announced.