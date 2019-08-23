Traffic

Driver fatally struck on 101 Freeway in Echo Park after exiting vehicle following argument with passenger

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who got out of his vehicle after an argument with his passenger was fatally struck on the 101 Freeway in Echo Park on Friday morning.

The crash happened near Alvarado Street around 2:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was in a vehicle heading southbound when he got into heated argument with a passenger in the car and pulled over onto the freeway shoulder.

The CHP said the person stepped into lanes and was struck by multiple passing vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests or citations were announced. The victim was not immediately identified.
