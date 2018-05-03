TRAFFIC

Riverside crash: Driver hits 2 homes, telephone pole, parked vehicles before landing on truck

A driver miraculously escaped serious injury in a spectacular crash on a residential street in Riverside. (OC Hawk)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver smashed through two fences and struck two Riverside homes, a telephone pole, a tree and several parked vehicles early Thursday morning before his car soared across a street and landed on yet another vehicle in a front yard.

No one was seriously injured in the violent crash, which was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the area of Mission Inn and Comer avenues.

Riverside firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the unidentified solo driver. His injuries were described as minor.

According to police, speed was apparently a factor in the collision but the motorist did not seem to be under the influence. He apparently veered off the street while attempting to negotiate a turn too fast.

It was unclear if he was cited or arrested.

"All of a sudden I heard this big crash," resident John Corbett said. "We were in bed and I came running down to see this. This car was laying on top of my new truck."

None of the homes that were struck sustained significant damage, investigators said.
