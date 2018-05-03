A crazy crash in Riverside. A driver hits several cars, two homes, and a tree and lives to talk about it. Details @ABC7 #riverside #slowdown pic.twitter.com/kALtCCEkl4 — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) May 3, 2018

A driver smashed through two fences and struck two Riverside homes, a telephone pole, a tree and several parked vehicles early Thursday morning before his car soared across a street and landed on yet another vehicle in a front yard.No one was seriously injured in the violent crash, which was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the area of Mission Inn and Comer avenues.Riverside firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the unidentified solo driver. His injuries were described as minor.According to police, speed was apparently a factor in the collision but the motorist did not seem to be under the influence. He apparently veered off the street while attempting to negotiate a turn too fast.It was unclear if he was cited or arrested."All of a sudden I heard this big crash," resident John Corbett said. "We were in bed and I came running down to see this. This car was laying on top of my new truck."None of the homes that were struck sustained significant damage, investigators said.