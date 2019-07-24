Driver injured after box truck crashes on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was injured after a box truck crashed on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, which prompted a closure of several lanes early Wednesday morning.The crash occurred on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Osborne Street at approximately 2:37 a.m. The box truck was partially over the side of the freeway.One person, a 40-year-old man, was extricated by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with injuries to his lower body.A hazmat unit responded to the scene after the truck began leaking fuel.The crash prompted three right lanes to be closed. The California Highway Patrol later tweeted before 4 a.m. only one lane remained blocked.It was not immediately known what led to the crash.