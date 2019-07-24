Traffic

Driver injured after box truck crashes on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was injured after a box truck crashed on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, which prompted a closure of several lanes early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Osborne Street at approximately 2:37 a.m. The box truck was partially over the side of the freeway.

One person, a 40-year-old man, was extricated by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with injuries to his lower body.

A hazmat unit responded to the scene after the truck began leaking fuel.

The crash prompted three right lanes to be closed. The California Highway Patrol later tweeted before 4 a.m. only one lane remained blocked.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.
