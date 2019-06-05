Lamborghini crash: Driver injured after crashing luxury car in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suffered major injuries after wrecking a Lamborghini in a violent crash in Calabasas Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in an upscale community near Las Virgenes Road around 8:10 p.m.
The driver had to be airlifted to a hospital.
The Lamborghini reportedly slammed into a tree before spinning across the road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
