Lamborghini crash: Driver injured after crashing luxury car in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suffered major injuries after wrecking a Lamborghini in a violent crash in Calabasas Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened in an upscale community near Las Virgenes Road around 8:10 p.m.The driver had to be airlifted to a hospital.The Lamborghini reportedly slammed into a tree before spinning across the road.The cause of the crash is under investigation.