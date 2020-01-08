Traffic

15 Freeway crash: Driver extricated, all lanes reopened after semi-truck overturns in Fontana

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck crashed and overturned on the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Wednesday morning, trapping the driver and prompting the shutdown of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the Sierra Avenue exit, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log, spilling the Pepsi truck's payload across an embankment near the side of the interstate.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene and for almost an hour to extricate the driver from the mangled wreckage.

A medevac helicopter landed on the freeway and airlifted the patient to a hospital in unknown condition.

The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes after the helicopter departed the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
