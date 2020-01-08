15 Freeway crash: Driver trapped, all NB lanes closed after semi-truck overturns in Fontana - WATCH LIVE

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck crashed and overturned on the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Wednesday morning, trapping the driver and prompting the shutdown of all northbound lanes, authorities said.The wreck happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the Sierra Avenue exit, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene and for almost an hour to extricate the driver from the mangled wreckage.A medevac helicopter landed on the freeway and was standing by to airlift the patient to a hospital.