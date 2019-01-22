TRAFFIC

Driver trapped in tractor trailer after crash with asphalt truck in Wilmington

Firefighters on Tuesday morning were working to extricate a man from a vehicle after a tractor trailer and an asphalt truck crashed on a street in Alameda, officials said.

The collision happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a statement, the agency said it was anticipating a "prolonged extrication operation due to the complexity of safely removing the vehicle from around the patient."

His condition was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
