Highland: DUI suspect arrested after pickup truck plows into crowded bar

Three people were taken to a hospital after a truck plowed into a bar in Highland.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a truck plowed into a bar in Highland early Wednesday morning and injured three people.

Firefighter-paramedics responded about 12:15 a.m. to a report of a person in distress in the vehicle, and when they arrived on scene the driver sped away. The truck then struck another vehicle and crashed through a wall at the Party Doll bar in the 25400 block of East Baseline Avenue.

About 12 people were inside the building at the time, none of whom were hurt. Three others were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

"It happened so quick. There was no skid marks, no brakes, just full power," said bartender Kelly Smith. "So where he stopped is where he stopped."

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old James Dailey.

The bar's owner said it was unclear whether the establishment, which dates back to the 1940s, will be able to reopen for business.
