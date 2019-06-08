DUI suspect arrested after wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana leaves 4 hospitalized

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wrong-way crash involving a DUI suspect on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana left four people injured early Saturday morning, authorities said.The two-car collision happened about 1:30 a.m. in northbound lanes just south of East First Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.Four occupants of the white Acura TLX that was hit by the suspect's black vehicle were transported to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.The individual suspected of DUI was arrested after driving against traffic in the HOV lane at time of the collision, the Highway Patrol said. The name of the person in custody was not immediately disclosed.