EB 10 Freeway in Palms reopened after overturned dump truck prompts closure

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An overturned dump truck prompted all lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in the Palms area to shut down Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. at Overland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said all lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Traffic on the westbound side did not appear to be impacted by the crash.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the crash was unknown.
