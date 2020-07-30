10 Freeway crash: EB lanes reopen in Baldwin Park after semi-truck overturns, erupts in flames

EB I-10 past I-605 HOV & two left lanes open. Four right lanes closed. NB I-605 connector to EB I-10 closed. Unknown duration. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 https://t.co/taS6Jms3Py — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 30, 2020

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck crashed and overturned onto its side Thursday afternoon in Baldwin Park, spilling diesel fuel onto the 10 Freeway and prompting the temporary closure of all eastbound lanes at the 605 Freeway interchange.Whether anyone was injured in the incident was not immediately clear.Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but eastbound traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clean up the 25 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway. Westbound lanes remained open.By 4 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened, while the four right lanes remained closed, as well as the northbound 605 Freeway connector to the east 10 Freeway.All lanes reopened by 6 p.m.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.