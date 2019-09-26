Eastbound lanes on 10 Freeway in West Covina shut down after crash involving big rigs leaves 1 dead

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina are shut down after a crash involving multiple big rigs left one person dead early Thursday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. near Citrus Street and involved three big rigs, according to the California Highway Patrol.Other possible injuries was not immediately known.The identity of the person who died has not been disclosed at the moment.CHP said lanes would be closed for an "unknown duration" due to the crash.Meanwhile, eastbound traffic was being diverted at Azusa Avenue and motorists are asked to avoid the area.