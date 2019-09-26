All eastbound lanes on 10 Freeway in West Covina shut down after deadly crash involving semi-truck

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina are shut down after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. near Citrus Street and left at least one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.The number of vehicles involved in the crash and other possible injuries was not immediately known.The identity of the person who died has not been disclosed at the moment.CHP said lanes would be closed for an "unknown duration" due to the crash.