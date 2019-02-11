EB 118 Freeway closed in Granada Hills due to big rig crash

SIGALERT UPDATE: EB SR-118 AT WOODLEY AVENUE, HOV, #1, 2, 3, 4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 1/2 HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 11, 2019

118 UPDATE: Eastbound traffic remains gridlocked for miles due to crash involving big rig near Woodley Ave in Granada Hills. AIR7 HD is #LIVE over the scene: https://t.co/TOClmeo4Ml pic.twitter.com/D3UG2MybAC — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 11, 2019

All lanes of the eastbound 118 Freeway are shut down in Granada Hills early Monday due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.The closure, located at Woodley Avenue, is expected to last through about 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash is believed to involve multiple other vehicles, one of which was spotted being loaded onto a tow truck.The westbound side of the freeway also appeared to be impacted as onlookers drove past the large overturned semi truck.Morning commuters were backed up for several miles as emergency crews worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene from a minor fuel spill.