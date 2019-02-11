TRAFFIC

EB 118 Freeway closed in Granada Hills due to big rig crash

Several lanes of the eastbound 118 Freeway are shut down in Granada Hills due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
All lanes of the eastbound 118 Freeway are shut down in Granada Hills early Monday due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.

The closure, located at Woodley Avenue, is expected to last through about 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.


The crash is believed to involve multiple other vehicles, one of which was spotted being loaded onto a tow truck.

The westbound side of the freeway also appeared to be impacted as onlookers drove past the large overturned semi truck.


Morning commuters were backed up for several miles as emergency crews worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene from a minor fuel spill.
