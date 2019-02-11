EB 118 Freeway closed in Granada Hills due to big rig crash

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --All lanes of the eastbound 118 Freeway are shut down in Granada Hills early Monday due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.
The closure, located at Woodley Avenue, is expected to last through about 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
SIGALERT UPDATE: EB SR-118 AT WOODLEY AVENUE, HOV, #1, 2, 3, 4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 1/2 HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION.— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 11, 2019
The crash is believed to involve multiple other vehicles, one of which was spotted being loaded onto a tow truck.
The westbound side of the freeway also appeared to be impacted as onlookers drove past the large overturned semi truck.
118 UPDATE: Eastbound traffic remains gridlocked for miles due to crash involving big rig near Woodley Ave in Granada Hills. AIR7 HD is #LIVE over the scene: https://t.co/TOClmeo4Ml pic.twitter.com/D3UG2MybAC— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 11, 2019
Morning commuters were backed up for several miles as emergency crews worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene from a minor fuel spill.