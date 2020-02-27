Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes

I have authorized the Public Works Department to take all necessary steps to isolate the break, drain the lines, make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 27, 2020

(1/2) As a result of a major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, #HISD after-school activities are cancelled today (2/27). All playoff games will be held as scheduled. #hounews — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 27, 2020

(2/2) Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. #HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored. #hounews — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 27, 2020

HFD is responding to a water main break in the 9200 block of Clinton Dr. Several units have been dispatched including rescue boats and high water vehicles. There have been no transports or reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.

Views from Houston TranStar cameras show the major water main break that has flooded the freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas -- An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a Houston neighborhood were underwater after a massive water main break.A city of Houston contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project Thursday. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.Contractors are on site isolating the break and draining the lines. This process is expected to take several hours. The water pressure will be low throughout a large segment of the city, including downtown.At least 11 vehicles were stranded in the water, in some cases forcing people to climb up onto the roof of the vehicle. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to pull drivers to safety.HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters searched and cleared 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.Despite the large area that's flooded, there are no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced a number businesses, including health clinics and voting centers to close. Houston Public Works is advising people to conserve water due to a loss in pressure.A number of Houston ISD schools have been impacted by the water outage. Students are reportedly being given bottled water.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to conserve water for the rest of Thursday, adding a boil water order is in effect for 24 hours in the city except for Kingwood. The break caused low water pressure in its wake, and the mayor said in an afternoon news conference that residents should expect that to remain for six to eight hours, which is much of the evening.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the main break, offering this statement:In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a sinking truck in the middle of the water.Traffic on the loop at Clinton could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that it appeared the water did not enter any homes.